Zumstein graduates from Leadership Farm Bureau Program

SACRAMENTO – Taylor Zumstein of Fallbrook was among the nine Farm Bureau members from around California to graduate from the Leadership Farm Bureau Program, Dec. 5, during the 100th California Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in San Diego.

The graduation followed an intensive, monthslong training program as participants in the Leadership Farm Bureau Program, which is sponsored by CFBF and offers more than 250 hours of training during seven sessions.

The 2018 class received personal-development, teambuilding and communications training and advocated on behalf of Farm Bureau in both Sacramento and Washington. The class members took field-studies trips to both Northern and Southern California, to deepen their knowledge of agricultural issues.

Zumstein owns a sheep breeding business and is event and marketing coordinator for the San Diego County Farm Bureau. His graduating class represented the 19th group to graduate from the Leadership Farm Bureau program since it was inaugurated in 2000.

Applications for the 2019 Leadership Farm Bureau class will be accepted through Dec. 21. For information, visit http://www.cfbf.com/leadership-farm-bureau.

The California Farm Bureau Federation works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of nearly 36,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of more than 5.5 million Farm Bureau members.

Submitted by California Farm Bureau Federation.