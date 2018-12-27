Supervisors authorize contract to resurface roads

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a contract for the resurfacing of 181.64 miles of roads throughout unincorporated San Diego County.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote Dec. 12 authorized the director of the county's Department of Purchasing and Contracting to take the necessary actions to advertise bids and to award one or multiple contracts, designated the director of the county's Department of Public Works as the county officer responsible for administering the contract or contracts, and found the maintenance of existing public roads to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act Review.

"The county is ready to begin utilizing SB 1 dollars collected by the state toward improving the condition of our roadways," said Supervisor Bill Horn. "Maintenance projects like asphalt overlays and slurry seal treatments will begin in spring to avoid costly repairs in the future."

Senate Bill 1, which was signed by Governor Brown in April 2017, increased the gas tax by 12 cents a gallon effective November 2017 and increased vehicle registration fees between $25 and $175 based on vehicle value effective spring 2018. The legislation known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act also requires local governments to

submit a list of projects the tax revenue will be funding to the California Transportation Commission. The county supervisors approved the Fiscal Year 2018-19 list of projects April 25.

The Road Repair and Accountability Act stipulates that the new funding shall be prioritized for expenditures on basic road maintenance and road rehabilitation projects and on critical safety projects, although the funding is also allowed to be used for railroad grade separations, street segment completions, pedestrian and bicycle safety projects,

transit facilities, drainage and stormwater capture projects in conjunction with another allowable road project, traffic control devices, and local match requirements for state or Federal funding.

The road resurfacing includes 36 road segments in Fallbrook, eight in Bonsall, one in Rainbow, one in De Luz, and one in Pauma Valley. The county can use funding other than the gas tax and vehicle registration fees for some of the resurfacing work. SB 1 revenue will provide $34,700,000 for the work in the contract, San Diego Gas & Electric franchise fees the utility pays for its use of public roadway will account for $4,500,000, and the county will utilize $2,100,000 of a prior year road fund balance.

The Department of Public Works maintains nearly 2,000 miles of road unincorporated San Diego County, and road crews inspect the roads and prioritize them for preventative maintenance. DPW utilizes a pavement management system which incorporates field review, resident and community input, and mechanical test data collection to determine

which roads are most in need of resurfacing. The structural deterioration of pavement is measured visually by assessing the degree and type of cracking, the surface deterioration and surface defects.

The road maintenance program also evaluates the preferred rehabilitation strategy. Asphalt concrete pavement overlays are used for severely degraded roads with extensive cracking or potholes, although if the road has only minor cracking and no significant

surface damage a thinner layer of slurry seals may be applied to protect the road.

The Fallbrook road segments include 32 which will have a post-resurfacing expected service life of 10 to 15 years. The segments are:

● 0.22 miles of Almond Street from Mission Road to South Hill Avenue

● 0.81 miles of Alturas Road from Ammunition Road to the end of the county-maintained road

● 0.19 miles of Alvarado Street from Wisconsin Avenue to the end of the road

● 0.04 miles of Barbados Circle from South Hill Avenue to the cul-de-sac

● 0.08 miles of Cancun Court from Alturas Road to the cul-de-sac

● 0.17 miles of De Luz Road from Kalmia Street and Pico Avenue to Royal Glen Drive

● 0.35 miles of Dougherty Street from Main Avenue to the end of the county-maintained road

● 0.04 miles of Farrand Court from Farrand Road to the cul-de-sac

● 0.32 miles of Farrand Road from Palomino Road to Pepper Tree Lane

● 0.06 miles of Hill Avenue from East Mission Road to Kalmia Street

● 0.05 miles of Hill Court from South Hill Avenue to the cul-de-sac

● 0.20 miles of Iowa Street from East Mission Road to Dougherty Street

● 0.06 miles of Kalmia Street from Orange Avenue to Iowa Street

● 0.24 miles of Kalmia Street from North Hill Avenue to North Main Avenue

● 0.32 miles of Main Avenue from East Mission Road to the end of the county-maintained road

● 0.11 miles of Malaga Way from Merida Drive to the cul-de-sac

● 0.25 miles of Merida Drive from Alturas Street to South Hill Avenue

● 0.20 miles of Minnesota Avenue from Dougherty Street to East Mission Road

● 0.04 miles of Mission Road from East Mission Road to the end of the county-maintained road

● 0.06 miles of Orange Avenue from East Mission Road to Kalmia Street

● 0.25 miles of Palomino Road from Morro Road to McDonald Road

● 0.50 miles of Pepper Tree Lane from the start of the county-maintained portion of the road to Calavo Road

● 0.06 miles of Pico Avenue from East Mission Road to Kalmia Street

● 2.00 miles of Rice Canyon Road from Mile Post 2.0 to State Route 76

● 0.08 miles of Royal Glen Drive from De Luz Road to the cul-de-sac

● 0.36 miles of South Hill Avenue from Almond Street to Hill Court

● 0.15 miles of Todos Santos from Merida Drive to the cul-de-sac

● 0.06 miles of View Street from De Luz Road to Main Avenue

● 0.19 miles of View Street from Main Avenue to Iowa Street

● 0.15 miles of Vine Street from East Mission Road to the end of the county-maintained road

● 2.16 miles of Willow Glen Road from East Mission Road to the end of the county-maintained road

● 0.12 miles of Wisconsin Avenue from Elder Street to Alvarado Street

The other four Fallbrook road segments will have an expected service life of seven to 10 years. The segments are:

● 3.48 miles of East Mission Road from Old Highway 395 to Gum Tree Lane

● 0.12 miles of Pasadena Avenue from Elder Street to Alvarado Street

● 0.10 miles of West Dougherty Street from De Luz Road to the end of the county-maintained road

● 0.09 miles of Yucatan Way from Merida Drive to the cul-de-sac

Six of the Bonsall roads will have an estimated service life of 10 to 15 years after the resurfacing. The road segments are:

● 0.89 miles of Barsby Street from Goodwin Drive to the Vista city limit

● 2.02 miles of Camino Del Rey from Camino Del Los Caballos to Old Highway 395

● 0.15 miles of Curtis Drive from Barsby Street to the end of the county-maintained road

● 0.58 miles of Guajome Lake Road from the Vista city limit to the Oceanside city limit

● 0.13 miles of North Santa Fe Avenue from the Oceanside city limit to the Vista city limit

● 0.44 miles of Riviera Drive from Barsby Street to the Vista city limit

The two Bonsall road segments with an estimated service life of seven

to 10 years are:

● 0.06 miles of Denison Way from Maelee Drive to the cul-de-sac

● 0.19 miles of Maelee Drive from Osborne Street to the cul-de-sac

The work will also resurface:

● 3.06 miles of Rice Canyon Road in Rainbow between Eighth Street and Mile Post 2.0

● 2.69 miles of De Luz Road between Sandia Creek Road and Mile Post 5.0

● 2.88 miles of Cole Grade Road in Pauma Valley between State Route 76 and Mile Post 5.0

All of those resurfacing projects will have an expected service life of 10 to 15 years.

The work will begin in spring 2019 is expected to be complete by the end of Calendar Year 2019.