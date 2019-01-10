Pala's monthly tribute concerts return, Feb. 15, 60+ Club, Luis Rey's host performances

PALA – Pala Casino Spa and Resort will continue its free events series in February that will feature the return of its popular tribute concerts on a monthly basis at 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, when Mick Adams and The Stones will host guests at the "Tribute to the Stars" in the Pala Events Center. Each monthly show will be free and open to the public.

The 60+ Club also will continue its free entertainment schedule at 1 p.m. Tuesdays, and the new, expanded Luis Rey's will continue to offer performances on Fridays and Saturdays. The 60+ Club also will meet in the Pala Events Center.

The Tribute to the Stars schedule includes Mick Adams and the Stones, Feb. 15; Bruno Mars Tribute –Uptown Funk, March 15; Bee Gees Gold, April 19; Queen Nation, May 24; AC/DC Tribute – Bonfire, June 21; Aeromyth, an Aerosmith Tribute, July 19; DSB, Journey Tribute, Aug. 16 and The Ultimate David Bowie Tribute, Space Oddity, Sept. 20. Additional shows will be announced later.

In the 60+ Club, Andy Dimino's Dean Martin Tribute is Feb. 5. The Smooth Sounds of Santana plays Feb. 12; Cash Killer and The King Tribute is set for Feb. 19 and Kenny Hale performs his Neil Diamond Tribute Feb. 26.

At Luis Rey's, The Fave are scheduled for Feb. 1-2. B.I.G. plays Feb. 8, and The Fave performs Feb. 9. B.I.G. will close the month by playing Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23.

For more information, visit http://www.palacasino.com.