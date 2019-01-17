FWC hosts Mahjong tournament, discussion of U.S. Constitution

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women’s Club is sponsoring a Mahjong Tournament fundraiser Friday, Jan. 25, at the Fallbrook Women’s Club clubhouse at 238 W. Mission Road. The doors will open at 11:15 a.m., and play will begin at noon. A $20 donation includes tournament participation and lunch; the event is open to the public. There will be prizes and drawings for gift baskets. For information and reservations, contact Lee Johnson at (760) 723-8286 or leejohnson512@gmail.com or Araxy Moosa at (760) 723-2262.

Author Don Jans will speak about the U.S. Constitution at the Fallbrook Women’s Club luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. at the clubhouse at 238 W. Mission Road. The public is welcome to attend. Lunch is $12. RSVP to Lee Johnson at leejohnson512@gmail.com or (760) 723-8286 by Feb. 8.

Dorothy Roth of the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council was present at the January meeting to receive a $2,000 donation to the council from the Fallbrook Women’s Club.

The Fallbrook Women’s Club meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month and hosts a variety of fundraising activities to support community organizations and student scholarships, while offering opportunities to learn new skills and make new friends. To learn more about the club, visit the website at http://www.fallbrookwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women’s Club.