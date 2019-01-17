Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

How to improve blood circulation

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/19/2019 at 4:46pm

FALLBROOK – The human body is a complex, efficient machine. One highly important component of that machine is the circulatory system, which sends blood, oxygen and nutrients throughout the body.

In perfectly healthy bodies, blood, oxygen and nutrients circulate throughout the body without issue; however, several conditions, including obesity and diabetes, can contribute to poor circulation, which is not a standalone condition but rather a byproduct of another serious health issue.

According to the health information site Healthline, when the circulatory system is not working at optimal...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018