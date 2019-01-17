Recent death of mountain lion sparks renewed conservancy efforts

The body of a young mountain lion that was discovered Dec. 26, after being struck by a vehicle on the southbound Interstate 15.

When a young male mountain lion was struck and killed on the southbound Interstate 15 near the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint Dec. 26, he became the third lion killed in the general vicinity by cars in the past 20 months.

The death of the young lion reinforces arguments about improved wildlife pathways and solutions in the area for lions to safely migrate from between the Eastern Peninsular Range and the Santa Ana range.

"We have a network of stakeholders in this issue that had a discussion about this most recent death over the last couple of weeks," Pam Nelson, chair of the Santa Margarita...