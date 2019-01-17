Remove this wolf in sheep's clothing

FALLBROOK – It’s not the purple fountain grass that is used in landscape designs. The grass pictured is an invasive species that is seen sprouting up all over Fallbrook. Spreading aggressively by seed into natural areas, Pennisetum setaceum is growing in the gutters on Main Street or anywhere the wind, water or a vehicle carries the virulent seeds. It takes over anywhere it is allowed to reach seeding stage and covers an entire area by moving steadily from one yard to the next. Residents are asked to help defeat this plant invasion.

