Fallbrook Library hosts February events

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events this month including concerts, a movie and a Valentine’s Day Tea Party.

Monday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. – The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss the novel “Zarafa” by Michael Allin. In 1826, the Viceroy of Egypt sent a giraffe to King Charles X, 2000 miles down the Nile, across the Mediterranean before walking the last 550 miles to Paris.

Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. – Book Discussion: The Friends of the Fallbrook Library will lead a discussion of author Craig Ferguson’s Walter Longmire series, the basis for the acclaime...