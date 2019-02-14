Joe's Cafe is Smokin'

"Smokey Joe's Café" swings! It is a happy, sassy, hard-hitting rock & roll triumph!

A reprisal of Broadway's longest running hit show with over 2,000 performances, this show will go down as one of NVA's best. Maybe ever!

You watch. New Village Arts will sell out "Smokey Joe's Café".

If it isn't too late to get a seat this is what will happen. First, you'll be overcome by uncontrollable toe-tapping. Second, you'll be encouraged to join into choreographed bursts of group clapping which will, no doubt, result in spontaneous, unruly seat-dancing.

The song list embodies the very heart of rock...