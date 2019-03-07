Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Community education program to discuss peripheral vascular disease

 
Last updated 3/11/2019 at 7:52pm

Vascular surgeon Dr. Brian Tiu is the guest speaker at Temecula Valley Hospital's Community Education Program, Medical Gold Minds, March 14.

TEMECULA – Community Education Program presents Medical Gold Minds and invites the community to learn about peripheral vascular disease Thursday, March 14, at 6 p.m. in the Heroes Community Room on the first floor of the Temecula Valley Hospital, 31700 Temecula Parkway, in Temecula.

Vascular surgeon Dr. Brian Tiu will speak about peripheral vascular disease and its symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment options. Attendees can join the conversation and ask questions.

A light dinner will be served. Reservations are not required. For information, call (951) 331-2220.

