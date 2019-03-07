Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Find Problems? 'Tell Us Now' app available in English and Spanish

 
San Diego Supervisor Greg Cox and San Diego County officials said Friday that the county’s “Tell Us Now” smartphone app is now available in Spanish – “Reportelo Ahora” – and that people can now also report mosquito-related issues in addition to problems including potholes, air pollution, graffiti and price scanner overcharges.

The county introduced the free “Tell Us Now” app in 2017. It was designed to make it as easy as possible for county residents to report problems when they see them, whether it was bumping into a rut in the road, spotting a flooded culvert, noticing...



