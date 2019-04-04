Advice on marketing to Hispanics given at NGA show

The National Grocers Association conference at the San Diego Convention Center included a presentation on marketing to Latino shoppers.

Lilly Rocha is the president of the Latino Food Industry Association. Her talk “Attracting Today’s Latino Customer: Tips and Trends” noted that marketing and merchandising to Hispanic potential customers should not be a “one size fits all” approach.

“Latinos are very diverse,” Rocha said. “You can't just use a single approach.”

Hispanics include first-generation immigrants and descendants of immigrants. Not all Latinos are of Mexican d...