By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Brown leads the Warriors on the mound and in the dugout

 
Last updated 4/4/2019 at 3:58pm

Shane Gibson photo

Senior Harrison Brown wants to lead the Fallbrook High School Warriors varsity baseball team to a CIF title game on the pitching mound and in the dugout.

Harrison Brown is the only senior on the Fallbrook High School Warriors varsity baseball team this season and his being the elder statesman in the dugout has been valuable, according to Head Coach Pat Walker.

"Has been a solid player for us early in the season on the mound and led us to some key wins," Walker said. "He is a hard worker who has battled through some injuries but is always striving to get better."

For those reasons, Brown has been named Athlete of the Week.

Brown, who has a scholarship offer to play baseball in college for Westmont College in Santa...



