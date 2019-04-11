Fallbrook Art Association celebrates 50 years of supporting artists
Last updated 4/17/2019 at 1:53pm
The residents of the Fallbrook area have many interests, pursuits and hobbies that include horses, vintage cars, wineries, gems and minerals, gardening and art. The many artists here specialize in a variety of mediums as varied as watercolor and printmaking to sculpture and photography. For inspiration, support and education, the artists get together in clubs, groups a...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)