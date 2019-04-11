Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

Fallbrook Art Association celebrates 50 years of supporting artists

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/17/2019 at 1:53pm



The residents of the Fallbrook area have many interests, pursuits and hobbies that include horses, vintage cars, wineries, gems and minerals, gardening and art. The many artists here specialize in a variety of mediums as varied as watercolor and printmaking to sculpture and photography. For inspiration, support and education, the artists get together in clubs, groups a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/18/2019 09:22