Friends of the Fallbrook Library to meet April 17

FALLBROOK – Members of the Friends of the Fallbrook Library and potential future members are invited to attend its annual meeting Wednesday, April 17, at noon in the community room at the library. At that time, the membership will vote on the incoming board of directors for 2019-2020 and on the operating budget for that year.

These decisions affect all aspects of the ongoing business of the organization and the general membership. Attendees are invited to enjoy lunch, which will be provided by the board.

Those who arrive a few minutes early can view the current outstanding art exhibit “Life Doesn’t Frighten Me: Hope Inspired Through Art” in the library community room on display through May 4.

For questions, call President Tom Mintun of Friends of the Fallbrook Library at (760) 723-8475. Also visit http://falbrooklibraryfriends.org for more information about the organization. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.