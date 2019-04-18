Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Music Society presents 'Opera Exposed!' as season finale

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/22/2019 at 12:35pm

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society closes out its 41st annual concert season Sunday, April 28, with its largest ensemble of the year featuring “Opera Exposed!” the foundation of San Diego Opera’s community engagement effort. The 3 p.m. concert will be held in the community room of the Fallbrook Public Library and is free to the general public. No tickets are required.

San Diego Opera has undergone a significant transformation over the past several years. As concert attendance has plummeted, the company has undertaken an aggressive program to develop new audiences and promote the a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019