Fallbrook Music Society presents 'Opera Exposed!' as season finale

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society closes out its 41st annual concert season Sunday, April 28, with its largest ensemble of the year featuring “Opera Exposed!” the foundation of San Diego Opera’s community engagement effort. The 3 p.m. concert will be held in the community room of the Fallbrook Public Library and is free to the general public. No tickets are required.

San Diego Opera has undergone a significant transformation over the past several years. As concert attendance has plummeted, the company has undertaken an aggressive program to develop new audiences and promote the a...