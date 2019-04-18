Tour Fallbrook gardens May 4

A meandering 30-foot stream attracts wildlife at one stop on the Fallbrook Garden Club Garden Tour, May 4.

FALLBROOK – The community is invited to spend a day with family and friends at the Fallbrook Garden Club's 2019 Garden Tour and Plant Sale which starts at the Fallbrook Historical Society, 260 Rocky Crest, where tickets are exchanged for maps. Visitors can also purchase an assortment of plants

Seven beautiful and unique home gardens in the Fallbrook area will be featured. Docents will be present at each garden to assist with any questions.

One stop on the tour is a five-acre parcel, just minutes from Live Oak Park. It has its own live oak mini forest which makes a unique and inviting bac...