Tour Fallbrook gardens May 4
Last updated 4/22/2019 at 12:32pm
FALLBROOK – The community is invited to spend a day with family and friends at the Fallbrook Garden Club's 2019 Garden Tour and Plant Sale which starts at the Fallbrook Historical Society, 260 Rocky Crest, where tickets are exchanged for maps. Visitors can also purchase an assortment of plants
Seven beautiful and unique home gardens in the Fallbrook area will be featured. Docents will be present at each garden to assist with any questions.
One stop on the tour is a five-acre parcel, just minutes from Live Oak Park. It has its own live oak mini forest which makes a unique and inviting bac...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)