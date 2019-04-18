Chamber announces upcoming events

Last updated 4/21/2019 at 7:52pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is holding the following upcoming events.

The Dinner Mob meets at Brother’s Bistro, 5 p.m., Thursday, April 25.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the chamber at Casa Estrella Cocina de Mexico, 5 p.m. Friday, May 3.

First Monday Coffee meets at the chamber office, 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 6.

The SunUppers meet at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924, hosted by Arlan Knutson Insurance Agency, 8 a.m., Thursday, May 9.

The chamber will hold their annual Awards and Installation Luncheon at Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens Wednesday, May 15. Seating begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon.

The Spring Into Action! Women’s Networking Luncheon will be held at LifePointe Church from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 22.

Wine Down Wednesday is held at Roadrunner Ridge Winery, 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 29.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events at (760) 728-5845.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.