Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Potter Jr. High names Rotary Students of the Month

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/29/2019 at 9:30am

Doug Clements photo

Principal Edie Powers, left, and Rotarian Tony O'Brien, far right, name Potter Jr. High School students Shemaine Calso and Taylor Michalke as Students of the Month.

FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High School Principal Edie Powers, Ph.D., presented Shemaine Calso and Taylor Michalke as Students of the Month to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook at a recent weekly luncheon.

Calso is a seventh-grade student who shared an example of what a leader does and what she aspired to be. Leaders set good examples, she said, and when they see a need, they help. As a student leader, Calso helps those who are experiencing troubles or problems or not feeling confident.

Taylor Michalke is an eighth-grade student who sets a positive example for others, takes responsibility for...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/30/2019 03:33