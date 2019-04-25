Potter Jr. High names Rotary Students of the Month
Last updated 4/29/2019 at 9:30am
FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High School Principal Edie Powers, Ph.D., presented Shemaine Calso and Taylor Michalke as Students of the Month to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook at a recent weekly luncheon.
Calso is a seventh-grade student who shared an example of what a leader does and what she aspired to be. Leaders set good examples, she said, and when they see a need, they help. As a student leader, Calso helps those who are experiencing troubles or problems or not feeling confident.
Taylor Michalke is an eighth-grade student who sets a positive example for others, takes responsibility for...
