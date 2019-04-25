Potter Jr. High names Rotary Students of the Month

Principal Edie Powers, left, and Rotarian Tony O'Brien, far right, name Potter Jr. High School students Shemaine Calso and Taylor Michalke as Students of the Month.

FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High School Principal Edie Powers, Ph.D., presented Shemaine Calso and Taylor Michalke as Students of the Month to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook at a recent weekly luncheon.

Calso is a seventh-grade student who shared an example of what a leader does and what she aspired to be. Leaders set good examples, she said, and when they see a need, they help. As a student leader, Calso helps those who are experiencing troubles or problems or not feeling confident.

Taylor Michalke is an eighth-grade student who sets a positive example for others, takes responsibility for...