Warrior girls 16th as team at CIF swim meet

This year’s CIF swim meet included a 16th-place finish among Division I schools by the Fallbrook High School girls.

“I was really pleased with how they did, with mostly ninth and 10th-graders,” Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said.

The meet consisted of swim preliminaries May 2 at Del Norte High School, diving May 3 at Mesa College and swim finals May 4 at Del Norte. Those with the top eight times in each swim preliminaries event advanced to the championship final, while the next eight times earned lanes in the consolation final. Position points for the school were given for championsh...