Summer community cleanups announced

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance has announced its schedule for summer group cleanups, in and around Fallbrook. FBA’s program Keeping Fallbrook Litter Free encourages all residents to get involved in some way in keeping Fallbrook’s roadways and riverbed free of trash.

The KFLF program challenges participants to pick up at least one 5-gallon bucket of trash, in and around their neighborhood, place of business or workout area, each week.

In addition to individual trash pickups, KFLF also sponsors monthly group cleanups in particularly trash-filled areas.

The group cle...