Enrique Gomez of Fallbrook is named to president's list at Georgia State University

ATLANTA – Enrique Gomez of Fallbrook was named to the president’s list during the spring 2019 semester at Georgia State University.

To be eligible for the president’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at the university during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State University.

Submitted by Georgia State University.

