Videographer Lieber debuts film on famous surfer

FALLBROOK – Aaron Lieber’s career, having developed from shooting highlight reels to being a surf videographer, is now cresting with the debut of his latest documentary which features surfer Bethany Hamilton.

Lieber grew up in Fallbrook and attended Fallbrook Elementary, La Paloma, Potter Jr. High and Fallbrook High School. It was during these formative years that he developed an interest in filmmaking when he created short films for school projects, filmed his friends skateboarding and made highlight reels for the high school soccer team.

Many of Lieber’s teachers allowed him to make...