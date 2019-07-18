Fallbrook Albertsons hosts blood drive with San Diego Blood Bank

FALLBROOK – Albertsons in Fallbrook is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank Monday, July 29, from 1‑6 p.m. Albertsons is located at 1133 S. Mission Road, and the blood drive will take place in the parking lot. All donors will be awarded a free Comic‑Con limited‑edition T‑shirt while supplies last. Sizes are subject to availability.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donation. All donors must show picture identification. Dono...