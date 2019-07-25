Fallbrook Music Society announces 42nd annual concert season

Fallbrook Music Society closes its 42nd season with Hutchins Consort, an eclectic ensemble performing everything from Bach to the Beatles.

FALLBROOK – Continuing its successful classical Sundays format at the Fallbrook Public Library, Fallbrook Music Society has announced its 42nd annual concert season, with one of the most widely appealing range of artists ever programmed.

"We have spent the last 12 months building new audiences and reaching out to music lovers of all genres. I am especially thrilled to announce that this season features larger ensembles and a move greater diversity," said Robert E. Freaney, president of the FMS Board of Directors

All concerts are free and open to the general public. No tickets are required. "Our 42nd annual concert series is what Fallbrook music lovers have told us they want, a range of classical music styles, instruments and formats. This season delivers just that!" continued Freaney.

Financed entirely by donations from the County of San Diego and a group of very generous local residents, Fallbrook Music Society's 42nd Annual Concert Season opens on Sunday, Aug. 25 with the STET Saxophone Quartet and continues through May 2019. Concerts are held each month, with the exception of December when the Fallbrook Library is closed for the Christmas holiday.

New to this season is an outdoor performance in collaboration with Rally for Children at the Sunday, April 26 Arts in the Park event. "Rally for Children has been a longstanding partner of Fallbrook Music Society and we are especially gratified to be a part of this wonderful community event that focuses on developing a deeper appreciation for the arts among children of all ages," said Freaney

The nine concert series features Poway Symphonette, a 25 member orchestra that will perform Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" along with Camarada which will perform Astor Piazolla's "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires" in its entirety.

Other highlights include duo piano, duo harp, a vocal performance of "German Lieder," and a larger, more contemporary classical ensemble, Hutchins Consort.

The Fallbrook Public Library is located at 124 South Mission Road. Performances begin at 3 p.m. Season brochures are available at the Library and on the Fallbrook Music Society website, FallbrookMusicSociety.org.