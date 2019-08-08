Annual August closures coming to several county parks

Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center is one of the county parks closed for the month of August.

Michelle Mowad

County of San Diego

Communications Office

Six San Diego County parks will be closed in August, a safety measure taken each year because of the month's typically high temperatures. El Capitan Preserve near Lakeside, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center, Mt. Gower Preserve near Ramona and Wilderness Gardens in Pala will be closed Aug. 1 through Aug. 31.

In addition, Agua Caliente Regional Park in Anza Borrego and Vallecito County Park near Julian are closed all summer; they reopen Labor Day weekend.

The closures also provide Department of Parks and Recreation staff an opportunity to conduct much needed maintenance such as trail restoration.

There are more than 100 other county parks and preserves to explore during the month of August. Take in the views from the county's newest trail in the South Bay, stay the night in one of the new cabins at Dos Picos County Park in Ramona, visit a butterfly garden at Lindo Lake County Park in Lakeside, or enjoy a free Summer Movies in the Park screening at dusk after it cools off. If it is really hot, plan your next hike by take one of these virtual tours of a County park.

If you do go out for a hike, be smart about it! Below are some safety tips hikers should consider before hitting the trails:

• Let someone know where you will be and when you plan to return.

• Hike with others, never alone.

• Leave your dog at home for difficult hikes. Even "easy" hikes may be too much for your dog when the air or ground are too hot.

• Take plenty of water to stay hydrated. Rangers recommends one liter (about a quart) for every 2 to 3 miles.

Agua Caliente Regional Park in Anza Borrego, closed for the summer, will reopen Labor Day weekend.

• Wear sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses.

• Take breaks in shade, if possible.

• Take a fully charged mobile phone, map and/or GPS.

• Wear lightweight, light-colored, ventilated clothing.

• Bring along a warm jacket if you plan to stay out after dusk.

• Wear sturdy shoes with traction for slippery rocks.

• Follow all posted safety rules.

• Bring ample food, sunscreen to reapply, a flashlight, first aid kit, multi-purpose tool and a whistle.

• Know your limitations; choose trails that match your level of physical fitness and areas where you are not going to get lost.

For additional information on visiting County Parks, visit sdparks.org.