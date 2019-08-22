Chorale puts out call for more singers

The Fallbrook Chorale performs their spring concert of Broadway's Biggest Hits, June 1, to a packed house.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Chorale is starting up rehearsals for its upcoming Christmas show, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 14.

Anyone interested in joining is invited to call or email for further information, (760) 390-9726 or fallbrookchorale@gmail.com.

This season's first rehearsal is Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. at Fallbrook Community Baptist Church, 731 S Stage Coach Lane. Newcomers are asked to come at 6:30 p.m. to register, sing a few scales for part placement and to pick up their music.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chorale.