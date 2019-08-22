Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Locals perform free concert

 
Performers for the Aug. 10 concert are, from left, Jack Ragland, Natasha Ragland, Nanette Smets, Roxanne Constandse, Crystal Lopez, Carleigh Grant, Margaret Singleton, the Rev. Walt Leverette and Marilee Ragland.

FALLBROOK – Singers and pianists gave a free concert for the public at the Christian Science Church, Aug. 10. The selections included comedy songs by Cole Porter from "Dubarry Was a Lady," "Kiss Me Kate" and "Jubilee" and hits from "West Side Story," "Brigadoon," "Damn Yankees," "My Fair Lady," "Carmen," "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "Cinderella," "William Tell," "Orpheus and the Underworld," African-American spirituals, pop songs by Maren Morris and Zed Grey, Elvis Presley, John Denver, contemporary Christian songs by Cory Asbury and classical favorites by Ludwig von Beethoven and Franz Liszt.

Submitted by Natasha Ragland.


 
