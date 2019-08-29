WOW to discover 'What Zero Waste Means'

FALLBROOK – Attendees of the Woman of Wellness program will hear from Nicole Caudana, an adult education specialist with I Love A Clean San Diego, on “What Zero Waste Means” Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road.

The community is invited to learn what zero waste means, why it’s important and how anyone can incorporate it into their daily life with some simple switches.

Hosted by Fallbrook Regional Health District, Woman of Wellness is a free event including refreshments. Everyone is welcome to attend and bring a friend or two. Attendees should bring a nonperishable healthy food donation for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

For more information, contact Pam Knox at pknox@fallbrookhealth.org or (760) 731-9187.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.