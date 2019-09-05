Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta recognized for excellence in wound care Hospital is awarded the RestorixHealth's Patient Satisfaction award
Last updated 9/9/2019 at 11:53am
MURRIETA – Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta's Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center is a recipient of RestorixHealth's Patient Satisfaction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national patient satisfaction benchmarks over a six-month period.
RestorixHealth launched its Center Recognition Award for patient satisfaction program to recognize those centers that have met or achieved a patient satisfaction score of 96% or higher.
The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in those patients with n...
