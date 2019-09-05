Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta recognized for excellence in wound care Hospital is awarded the RestorixHealth's Patient Satisfaction award

Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta is recognized for excellence in wound care by RestorixHealth with Patient Satisfaction Award.

MURRIETA – Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta's Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center is a recipient of RestorixHealth's Patient Satisfaction Award. Recipients of this award meet or exceed national patient satisfaction benchmarks over a six-month period.

RestorixHealth launched its Center Recognition Award for patient satisfaction program to recognize those centers that have met or achieved a patient satisfaction score of 96% or higher.

The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and preventing lower limb loss in those patients with n...