Warriors drop second game of season to Sweetwater

The Fallbrook High School varsity football team is 0-2 on the season after losing on the road to Sweetwater High School during non-league action Friday, Aug. 30, in Chula Vista.

After being shut out by Del Norte High School a week earlier in their opening matchup, the Warriors got off to a good start and were first to get on the scoreboard Friday when senior quarterback Jared McDonald hit junior Noah MacMillan on a 29-yard touchdown completion.

Though the kick was missed, the Warriors had their first lead of the season at the end of the first quarter.

The Red Devils responded in the second quarter with a touchdown and two-point conversation to take the lead heading into the half.

Trailing only by two to start the second half, the Warriors lack of depth and experience took its toll and the Red Devils went to score 27 unanswered points to win 35-6.

"Anytime you lose, it didn't go very well," Fallbrook head coach Troy Everhart said. "The kids did a great job of battling. (I am) continually impressed with their effort. My goal obviously right now is just to get them fundamentally better."

Everhart, who took over the head coaching job just a month ago when former head coach Jim Fisher left the post, said he is encouraged by the Warriors freshman team which has won both of its games so far this season.

"Our numbers in our freshman class are bigger than our numbers in our 10th through 12th class," Everhart said. "Just looking forward, it'd be nice a year from now to be able to put 22 different starters out there.

"Again, nobody's fault. We've got what we've got and we've got tremendous young men and they really do go above and beyond and they battled the best they can," he said.

With such a short period of time working with the team, Everhart said they have been working to find out where everyone belongs in order to put them in a position to succeed.

"No excuses," Everhart said. "It just it took time to figure out what kids could do what and what we could do. It's a slow process, a lot slower than I would like, but again, all you can ask for as coaches is that kids give you everything they got. I really do think we're getting that.

"I think we've got to do a better job as coaches managing, I don't want to say slow the game down, but definitely put them in a better position," he said.

The Warriors will be on the road again Friday, Sept. 6, when they travel to Scripps Ranch High School (2-0) who defeated Del Norte High School last week 30-10. They won their opening game of the season 18-0 against Serra High School.

