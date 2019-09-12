Fallbrook luthier shows off handcrafted guitars
FALLBROOK – Those interested in a custom Zoe Guitar can meet with Shawn and discuss the entire process of the build and the components of the guitar that will be crafted with aesthetics and sound uniquely catered for the musician.
To discover and explore Zoe Guitars in person, along with Timber, Love and Clay, visit ArtWalk Carlsbad, Sept. 21-22, from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Armada Drive at Fleet Street in Carlsbad. Visit http://www.artwalksandiego.org.
For more information go to http://www.zoe-guitars.com.
Submitted by Zoe Guitar.
