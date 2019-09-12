Fallbrook luthier shows off handcrafted guitars

Fallbrook has a new guitar maker in town. Shawn Weimer is a luthier or a maker of stringed instruments, and he creates handcrafted custom acoustic guitars in his Fallbrook workshop for customers looking for one-of-a-kind instruments crafted specifically for their style of playing. Weimer and his wife, Sally, have lived in Fallbrook for a year and produce artisan goods through their businesses, Timber, Love and Clay and Zoe Guitars.

FALLBROOK – Those interested in a custom Zoe Guitar can meet with Shawn and discuss the entire process of the build and the components of the guitar that will be crafted with aesthetics and sound uniquely catered for the musician.

To discover and explore Zoe Guitars in person, along with Timber, Love and Clay, visit ArtWalk Carlsbad, Sept. 21-22, from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Armada Drive at Fleet Street in Carlsbad. Visit http://www.artwalksandiego.org.

For more information go to http://www.zoe-guitars.com.

