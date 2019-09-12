Future weather forecasting will likely have more features

The international scientific society SPIE held its annual meeting, Aug. 11-15, at the San Diego Convention Center, and an Aug. 14 plenary session addressed the future of sensors in weather forecasting.

Sid Boukabara, who is the principal scientist for the Center for Satellite Applications and Research at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, gave a presentation titled “Thoughts on the Future of NOAA’s Satellite Remote Sensing for Weather Forecasting and Environment Monitoring.” Boukabara focused on driving factors for sensor-based weather forecasting and on the challen...