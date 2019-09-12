Fallbrook man wins $2 million on lottery scratcher

Last updated 9/17/2019 at 9:33am

SAN DIEGO – A local man claimed a California Lottery Scratchers

ticket worth $2 million before taxes that he purchased at a Fallbrook market,

lottery officials announced Sept. 5.

Roberto Garcia-Barrera purchased the Instant Prize Crossword ticket

from Major Market #2, located at 845 S. Main St., according to lottery

officials. The market will receive a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the

ticket.

According to lottery officials, Garcia-Barrera chose to leave for a

pre-scheduled vacation after finding out he had won rather than immediately

claiming the ticket. Once he returned, Garcia-Barrera brought the ticket to the

lottery's San Diego district office, which verified his win.

"I saw a two and a lot of zeros. I started shaking. I was very nervous and excited,'' Garcia-Barrera said. "It means a lot of happiness and joy for my family and me.''