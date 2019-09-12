Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Cheer clinic offered for junior cheerleaders

 
Last updated 9/14/2019



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School cheer team invites all girls and boys to join them at their annual Junior Cheer Clinic fundraiser for young, aspiring cheerleaders, Sept. 16-18 with a performance Sept. 20.

Girls and boys ages five and up can learn a variety of cheers, stunts and a dance routine that they will perform at the end of the event.

Practices will be held from 5 -7 p.m. in the Fallbrook High quad bowl. Camp practices are closed to the public and parents, although parents are welcome to watch the last 10 minutes of practice.

Junior cheer participants will cheer with the...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

