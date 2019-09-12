Cheer clinic offered for junior cheerleaders

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School cheer team invites all girls and boys to join them at their annual Junior Cheer Clinic fundraiser for young, aspiring cheerleaders, Sept. 16-18 with a performance Sept. 20.

Girls and boys ages five and up can learn a variety of cheers, stunts and a dance routine that they will perform at the end of the event.

Practices will be held from 5 -7 p.m. in the Fallbrook High quad bowl. Camp practices are closed to the public and parents, although parents are welcome to watch the last 10 minutes of practice.

Junior cheer participants will cheer with the...