County receives CDC grant to fight opioid misuse, addiction, injury and death

 
Last updated 10/11/2019 at 7:09am

Sarah Sweeney

In the midst of record-setting prescription drug deaths, San Diego County has received a grant from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen efforts in the local fight against opioids.

The $6.5 million grant, over three years, is part of a $1.8 billion national push by the federal Department of Health and Human Services to combat opioid addiction and deaths. San Diego County was one of 16 cities or counties to be awarded grants from this effort.

"The shape of the opioid epidemic is evolving and so must our approach in...



