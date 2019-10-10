Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Custom hot rods, vehicles and owners turn out for Hot Wheels Legends contest

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/9/2019 at 12:09pm

Simi Valley's Justin Cashmore was named the winner of the 2019 Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop in Temecula. He is pictured with his Renault Dauphine. Jeff Pack photo

The parking lot in front of Walmart in south Temecula was packed with car enthusiasts that filed in to check out the unique, vintage and souped-up vehicles that came to compete Saturday, Oct. 5, in the 2019 Hot Wheels Legends Tour competition.

Simi Valley's Justin Cashmore Renault Dauphine was selected to compete at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this November. Jeff Pack photo

More than 100 vehicles of all shapes and sizes were competing for the opportunity to have their vehicle selected to continue on in the competition that concludes at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November.

Justin Cashmore and his Renault Dauphine was selected as the tour stop winner, which means if his car is chosen as the best vehicle at the SEMA show, he and his car will become a Hot Wheels Legend and a miniature version of the car will be manufactured and sold in stores.

The Saturday event ran from 8 a.m. to noon and included a pitstop challenge games, for children and adults, and a traveling vending machine and play truck where attendees could purchase exclusive Hot Wheels die-casts, some not available in stores.

Inside Walmart, Hot Wheels collectors spent hours digging through bins searching for unpurchased cars for their collections.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/10/2019 10:15