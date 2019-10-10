Custom hot rods, vehicles and owners turn out for Hot Wheels Legends contest

Simi Valley's Justin Cashmore was named the winner of the 2019 Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop in Temecula. He is pictured with his Renault Dauphine. Jeff Pack photo

The parking lot in front of Walmart in south Temecula was packed with car enthusiasts that filed in to check out the unique, vintage and souped-up vehicles that came to compete Saturday, Oct. 5, in the 2019 Hot Wheels Legends Tour competition.

Simi Valley's Justin Cashmore Renault Dauphine was selected to compete at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this November. Jeff Pack photo

More than 100 vehicles of all shapes and sizes were competing for the opportunity to have their vehicle selected to continue on in the competition that concludes at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas in November.

Justin Cashmore and his Renault Dauphine was selected as the tour stop winner, which means if his car is chosen as the best vehicle at the SEMA show, he and his car will become a Hot Wheels Legend and a miniature version of the car will be manufactured and sold in stores.

The Saturday event ran from 8 a.m. to noon and included a pitstop challenge games, for children and adults, and a traveling vending machine and play truck where attendees could purchase exclusive Hot Wheels die-casts, some not available in stores.

Inside Walmart, Hot Wheels collectors spent hours digging through bins searching for unpurchased cars for their collections.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.