Challenged athletes and cheerleaders participate in Pop Warner game

 
Last updated 10/10/2019 at 4:47pm

Celebrating a victory and enjoying good company are Palomar Stars football players Deuce Dunbar (6), Ruben Minjares (7), Trevor Tibbs (13), Jonathan Askey (10), Philip Brockington (21), Cody Brockington (23), Santiago Sedillo (24), Toby Rosevelt (27), Cody Thill (34), Brandon Peterson (43) and Tanner Bauer (55); Palomar Stars cheerleaders Abby Alexanian, Naya Barnes, Mary Grace Galli, Abby Grayem, Sarah Hamilton, Ksenya Leso, Andrea Lorentzen-Swift, Gine Magginao, Kaitlyn Maza, Kiera O'Donnell, Hailey Pagliaro, Jasmine Rizzo and Alexi Yharte and Fallbrook Warriors: Cash Day (54), Vince Mendez (27), Luis Lopez (3), Angle Rocha (19), Ritchie Ramirez (10), Austin Ward (23), Carlos Ramirez (23), Logan Galvan (22), Ryder Ceruli (12) and Kingston Ward (11).

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner is part of the Palomar Conference of Pop Warner. The league offers a Challenger Division, which gives a chance for those players and cheerleaders who are not physically able to play on the Palomar Conference's traditional divisions but still want the opportunity and joy of playing football or being a cheerleader.

These are the most inspirational participants who love the game. The philosophy of the Pop Warner Challenger Division is to provide the framework for local Pop Warner programs to offer a structured football program for participants with special ne...



