Challenged athletes and cheerleaders participate in Pop Warner game

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner is part of the Palomar Conference of Pop Warner. The league offers a Challenger Division, which gives a chance for those players and cheerleaders who are not physically able to play on the Palomar Conference's traditional divisions but still want the opportunity and joy of playing football or being a cheerleader.

These are the most inspirational participants who love the game. The philosophy of the Pop Warner Challenger Division is to provide the framework for local Pop Warner programs to offer a structured football program for participants with special ne...