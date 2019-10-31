Red Cross: Healthy donors needed to maintain blood supply

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well. Having had a flu shot doesn’t affect blood donation eligibility.

One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.

For those that have the flu, it is important to wait...