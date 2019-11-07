Library events include art, books and music in November

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in November, including concerts, an adult art class and more.

Monday, Nov. 11 – Closed for Veterans Day.

Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. – Lecture: Barbara Greenbush will present the true story of America’s real warhorse, Staff Sgt. Reckless. With words and pictures, it follows this remarkable mare from her heroic service with the 5th Marine regiment during the Korean conflict through her years at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1-3 p.m. – Social Workers at the Library: Social workers will be on-site to help community members find local resources with mental health, housing and other community needs.

Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. – Concert: Freaney & Friends will meet at a different day this month due to the Thanksgiving holiday closure. Freaney’s guests this month will be Presto Piano. Presto’s mission is to bring serious pianists together to share classical piano music through performance. Supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Monday, Nov. 18, from 1-2:30 p.m. – The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss Daniel Immerwahr’s novel “How to Hide an Empire” which tells the fascinating story of the United States outside of the U.S.. In crackling, fast-paced prose, he reveals forgotten episodes that cast American history in a new light. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. – Adult Art Class: Come enjoy a relaxing art session and create your own masterpiece. Attendees will be led through an acrylic paint instruction on canvas. Beverages will be provided. Space is limited and sign-up is required at the front desk or call (760) 731-4650.

Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. – Concert: Dean Ratzman’s audience rapport, humorous twist and style of arrangements provides for a highly entertaining performance. He is a smooth and talented solo performer who can easily replace a band, since he performs on piano, trumpet and trombone and sings. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. – Classical Sundays: Founded by two professional harpists, Duo Gliss “invented” this art form. Don’t miss an opportunity to hear this “one-of-a-kind” ensemble. Call (760) 451-8644. Sponsored by the Fallbrook Music Society.

Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29 – Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4650. Visit http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org for Friends of the Fallbrook Library sponsored events.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.