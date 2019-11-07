Dinosaurs, clowns and power rangers visit the community center

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us
Last updated 11/6/2019 at 4:40am
Nancy Heins Glaser photos
– The costume contest judges' winning pick for 1-3 year olds is Colt Sears, the skeleton, at the Fallbrook Community Center's annual Halloween party, Oct. 26.
The clown portrayed by Aleyah Oliveri is named the winner for 4-6-year olds, with Emily Reboledo behind her.
