FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School’s class of 2009 is holding its 10-year reunion Nov. 30, from 6-10 p.m. at Iron Fire Brewery, 42095 Zevo Drive, Suite 1, in Temecula. Options for tickets include with and without alcohol. For tickets and details, visit tinyurl.com/fhsreunion09.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School class of 2009.