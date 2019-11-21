VFW Post 1924 entertains, feeds to raise funds for programs

The bar area at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 124 is the central point for the dinners and events that fund the many programs that the post conducts each year.

On any given night, you can find Chris Ingraham, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars of the Charles E. Swisher Post 1924, and some of the 30 or so post member volunteers and auxiliary members staffing a dinner or entertainment event at the post.

From the popular Monday Burger Night to Saturday Night Karaoke, while the intent of the events are to entertain and engage with veterans, they also serve another purpose.

"I'll be honest, what we do is we use those as a way to help raise money for all of our programs," Ingraham said in a telephone interview. "One of the things that we do, and a...