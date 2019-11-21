Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Warriors field hockey wins CIF Div. II championship

 
Last updated 11/19/2019 at 6:02pm

The Fallbrook Union High School Girls Field Hockey team poses for photos after winning the CIF San Diego Section Division II championship over San Marcos, Nov. 16.

In a game that was always going to be decided by the slimmest of margins, Fallbrook Union High School Girls Field Hockey team scored once early in the second half and then tightened up defensively to close out a 1-0 win over San Marcos in the CIF Division II Field Hockey championship match Saturday, Nov. 16.

Entering the tournament as the No. 7 seed, the Warriors peaked at the right time as a team to take down the No. 1-seeded Knights at Serra High School.

"It was a rough trip," Warriors Co-Head Coach Debbie Berg said after the game. "We actually had to beat the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 1 tea...



