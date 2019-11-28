Reducing conflicts with your boss

If you’re in a work situation where you have a strong, positive relationship with that supervisor or boss above you, congratulations. While it does happen, it is not always the case for many people in their jobs.

Good relationships with a supervisor require effort on the employee’s part, but it’s effort that pays dividends. Studies have shown that one of the most important things affecting someone’s job performance, stress levels and overall job satisfaction and happiness is the relationship they have with the person above them.

An employee’s work relationship will usually impro...