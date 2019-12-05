Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California Highway Patrol issues snow etiquette reminder

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2019 at 2:45am



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – With the recent snowfall to the local mountains, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of common issues and guidelines to increase safety and enjoyment. The public is asked to practice good snow etiquette when visiting the local mountains.

The public is reminded to consider the following issues when visiting the local mountains:

Chain control – Should it be determined that chains area necessary, only vehicles with chains or four-wheel drive, snow-rated tires will be allowed access.

Access and parking – Park only where legally allowed, and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/08/2019 02:23