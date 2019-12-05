California Highway Patrol issues snow etiquette reminder

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – With the recent snowfall to the local mountains, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of common issues and guidelines to increase safety and enjoyment. The public is asked to practice good snow etiquette when visiting the local mountains.

The public is reminded to consider the following issues when visiting the local mountains:

Chain control – Should it be determined that chains area necessary, only vehicles with chains or four-wheel drive, snow-rated tires will be allowed access.

Access and parking – Park only where legally allowed, and...