Giving, receiving, recycling

The gifts! The wrapping! The packages! The lights! Even the trees!

The holiday season brings lots of stuff – lots of stuff that can be recycled. San Diego County knows with all the shopping, visiting and preparing, residents probably haven’t had a minute to think about recycling.

So, this holiday season, the county Department of Public Works’ Recycling Division has some recycling tips to help them out.

Christmas trees

Everyone loves their beautiful Christmas trees, but if the family has a real tree, there comes a time when they have to say goodbye. And the county urged everyone to...