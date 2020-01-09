Fundraiser features Christmas trees

Bonsall Woman's Club President Arlene Rutherford holds flowers to be given to thank Marcia Sawyer, event chair.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club's annual Christmas event held at The Golf Club of California featured several fully decorated small Christmas trees about 3 feet tall, wreaths and themed baskets, Dec. 11. This signature event enjoyed an "O Christmas Tree" theme.

Chair Marcia Sawyer welcomes attendees to the Bonsall Woman's Club's annual Christmas event.

Each item was raffled off. The sellout event welcomed a crowd of 200 attendees. Each person enjoyed lunch with a crowd-favorite chocolate cake for dessert.

The program featured Team Violin and Team Cello, a group of young string musicians, led by Bridget Dolkas. Committee Chair Marcia Sawyer and her team organized the afternoon.

For 27 years running, this event has been ringing in the holiday season with a holiday theme, seasonal entertainment, luncheon and festive atmosphere. Each table is uniquely set and decorated with a member's crystal and china.

The monies from this major fundraiser will benefit several local charities. For more information, visit http://www.bonsallwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.