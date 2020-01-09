Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Montoya reaches El Cajon Invitational championship match

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/17/2020 at 4:23pm



The El Cajon Invitational high school wrestling tournament retained its name after it was moved from Valhalla High School to San Ysidro High School. The 49th annual El Cajon Invitational tournament, Dec. 13-14, included a second-place result for Fallbrook High School senior Javier Montoya, and three other Warriors placed in the top eight.

Fallbrook placed 10th among the 50 teams which won at least one match at the tournament and sixth among CIF San Diego Section schools. The tournament had 14 weight classes, and Fallbrook only took eight wrestlers to San Ysidro.

“For us to have made it...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/18/2020 11:34