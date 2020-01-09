Montoya reaches El Cajon Invitational championship match

The El Cajon Invitational high school wrestling tournament retained its name after it was moved from Valhalla High School to San Ysidro High School. The 49th annual El Cajon Invitational tournament, Dec. 13-14, included a second-place result for Fallbrook High School senior Javier Montoya, and three other Warriors placed in the top eight.

Fallbrook placed 10th among the 50 teams which won at least one match at the tournament and sixth among CIF San Diego Section schools. The tournament had 14 weight classes, and Fallbrook only took eight wrestlers to San Ysidro.

“For us to have made it...