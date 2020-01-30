Dog festival coming soon

Barkly, the Live Oak Dog Park mascot, invites everyone to Bark in the Park, March 21.

FALLBROOK – Barkly, the Live Oak Dog Park mascot, reminds all his dog and human friends to save the date Saturday, March 21, and attend the dog festival, Bark in the Park.

This annual event is the only fundraiser for maintenance and operation of the Live Oak Dog Park. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the festivities which will begin at 10 a.m. with a group walk throughout the historical and natural beauties of Live Oak County Park. Festivities will continue until 2 p.m.

The main arena will be encircled by booths displaying all types of things, not just dog items, and a silent auction and raffle will offer many opportunities to bid on treasures.

The main arena will feature demonstrations and contests open to all, such as cutest puppy, wackiest trick, best tail wag, owner look alike, cutest costume, etc.

The next planning meeting is Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924, and the committee is always looking for new faces and fresh ideas, so all are welcome to join them.

For more information, to sign up as a vendor or to enter a contest, visit http://www.liveoakdogpark.org.

Submitted by Live Oak Dog Park.